How safe and clean are metro Atlanta’s public pools?

ATLANTA — With the summer heat in full swing, many families in Metro Atlanta are turning to public pools to stay cool.

Inspectors from the health department routinely check every public pool, including the Garden Hills public pool in Northeast Atlanta and the aquatic center at Piedmont Park.

This involves around 1,200 pools in Gwinnett, Rockdale, and Newton counties alone.

Health inspectors are tasked with checking water quality, ensuring equipment like skimmers, pumps, and filters are working properly, and looking after safety features such as anti-entrapment devices and gates.

We found families enjoying their time at these pools, splashing and relaxing in the cool water.

“It’s really refreshing,” said one pool-goer.

“Oh my God, with this heat, yes!” another said.

Choi talked to Justin Denney with SoCo Contracting, a contractor hired by the city for monthly maintenance at Garden Hills pool.

“We restored the pump and, you know, made sure the chlorine levels and everything were safe,” Denney said.

Cristian Trejo expressed satisfaction with the safety measures.

“I feel like they do a good job keeping us safe with all the chemicals,” he said.

According to the GNR Health website, inspectors are working diligently to get pools inspected as summer officially starts.

Pools can face critical violations that lead to immediate shutdowns if issues cannot be fixed on the spot. Pools are rated as either satisfactory or unsatisfactory, without a formal score.

If a pool’s permit is pulled due to violations, operators can call for a reinspection once the problems are corrected to get the permit reinstated.

“To prevent bacterial growth is really, really critical yes... especially with the kids that have diapers. They might change the pH level and that needs to be checked,” Rosalina Mujica said.

With temperatures rising, plenty of people, including babies, are heading to the pools to find relief.

“Cool off in this kind of weather right now... oh my God,” Trejo said.