FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say they have arrested a porch pirate who stole packages from residents across Forsyth County and multiple surrounding counties.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, several residents recently reported that packages were stolen from their front porches.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car matching the alleged porch pirate’s vehicle in the same location where a theft had just occurred.

Dashcam video shows the moment deputies arrested 20-year-old Tanaka Mangadze of Cumming.

How the Grinch stole...packages? Christmas porch pirate arrested in north Georgia

The video also shows open boxes from addresses across Forsyth County and surrounding counties in Mangadze’s back seat.

Merchandise worth hundreds of dollars was recovered in the car’s trunk, authorities said.

Before he could steal all the holiday spirit, Mangadze was taken to the Forsyth County Jail.

“To all the Grinches (criminal individuals) that think their cute little masks will obstruct their identity, we see you,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “We have ZERO tolerance for your foolishness.”

The sheriff’s office wants to remind citizens that if you have packages being delivered this holiday season, make sure you retrieve them as quickly as possible. They recommend having a neighbor watch them, or set up a way to monitor your front door or porch area.





©2023 Cox Media Group