How far does $100K really go in metro Atlanta? Not as far as you might think

ATLANTA — For many of us, making a six-figure salary is a coveted goal -- or at least a sign of professional success.

But according to a new study, $100,000 doesn’t get you quite as far anymore.

According to SmartAsset, more than half of Americans who earn more than $100K still say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

The value of $100K varies based on inflation rates and where you live.

SmartAsset compared the after-tax incomes in major U.S. cities and then adjusted for cost of living to determine where $100K stretches the farthest -- and where in the country it falls short.