House lawmakers approve Georgia’s new congressional map

Georgia Republican legislators passed a new congressional map Thursday.

The House Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee voted 9-4 on Wednesday to send the congressional map to the full House for a vote, The Associated Press reports. “The plan, which passed the state Senate 33-22 on Tuesday, seeks a wholesale reconfiguration of a suburban Atlanta district now represented by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath,” The AP’s Jeff Amy writes.

The new map “protects their party’s dominance in the U.S. House and might violate a federal judge’s order requiring an additional majority-Black district,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The AJC’s Mark Niesse and Maya T. Prabhu add that the redistricting plan, approved by the Georgia House on a party-line vote, “is designed to preserve Republicans’ 9-5 advantage in the state’s congressional delegation.”

The new congressional map now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

