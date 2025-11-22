Hosea Helps organization holds drive-thru food distribution event ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — Georgia-based organization Hosea Helps is holding a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday to help those in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hosea Helps Director of Development Elisabeth Omilami says those in need can go to the Hosea Helps headquarters located at 2545 Forrest Hills Dr. in southwest Atlanta.

“We will distribute excess food boxes, turkey and chicken so people can feel safe to go ahead to prepare their Thanksgiving meals at home,” Omilami says.

The organization is also taking donations to make hot meals and distribute non-perishable food items.

“We can easily get rid of 1,500 meals,” she said. “We’re used to doing this work, but we’re used to doing it with the inventory. The challenge now is to get the inventory up and the donations up so that we can meet this challenge.”

Omilami says many people are struggling.

“It’s everywhere I go,” Omilami continued. “It’s a sad sort of mirror of our country. This is not what America is supposed to be about.”

The need is great this year and the organization is doing all that it can to help the community.

Donations can be made online or delivered to Hosea Helps’ headquarters in southwest Atlanta.