Homicide suspect hospitalized after being shot by US Marshals in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation is underway after a shooting involving the US Marshals.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near Rockbridge Road and Memorial Drive in DeKalb County.

The US Marshals confirmed that its agency was involved in the shooting while arresting a wanted homicide suspect.

NewsChopper2 flew over the scene where multiple police vehicles could be seen blocking off the area.

No officers were injured and the fugitive is currently at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The identity of the suspect and the current extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.