Homicide investigation underway near DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday.

DeKalb County police told our partners at Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot near an apartment complex on Hillandale Drive.

Authorities confirmed one person is dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.

No one has been taken into custody at this time, according to officials.

Police have not specified what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

