Homicide investigation underway after body found in DeKalb driveway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death.

Authorities said a body was found in the driveway of an apartment complex on Wood Bend Drive in Stone Mountain.

Neighbors said they heard eight or nine gunshots early Monday.

Witnesses said the victim was a woman. Police have yet to confirm the victim’s identity.

Police have not provided information regarding what led to the death and if anyone is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

