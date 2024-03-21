Homeowners wake up to fire in the attic of large Sandy Springs home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in north Fulton County.

Sandy Springs fire officials said that just before 4 a.m. Thursday, crews received reports of a fire at a home on Widgeon Lane NW.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the attic of a home.

According to the investigation, the homeowners woke up to the smell of smoke. Officials said they found the fire in the attic after they walked around the house. The homeowners quickly called 911 and all four occupants escaped safely.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.