Homeless man attempts to jump in neighbor’s vehicle at GA Chick-Fil-A drive thru

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An encounter in a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru almost took a turn for the worse after a homeless man attempted to jump inside of a neighbor’s vehicle and was nearly shot.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, WRDW in Augusta reported.

Officials told WRDW the homeless suspect, identified as 53-year-old Maximilian Childs, walked up to the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru attendant and asked for ice. The attendant, feeling uncomfortable by Childs presence, proceeded to walk around the victim’s car to create distance between him and Childs.

Childs, however, walked around to the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and attempted to climb inside the window, the victim told officials.

The driver of the vehicle pulled his gun and fired into the passenger side Childs tried to climb through. Childs was not struck as the bullet hit the door, but did not go through, officials said to WRDW.

Childs ran to the back of the vehicle and lay on the ground as the victim held him at gunpoint.

He was arrested and charged with simple assault and criminal trespass.

©2023 Cox Media Group