GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man says someone threw a grenade in their home and pretended to be police before breaking into his home.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned three houses within ten minutes of each other were targeted.

Police arrested Jeron Hernandez-Massa, 23, earlier this week, but they say he did not act alone.

Investigators aren’t sure why the suspects picked the homes they did.

©2023 Cox Media Group