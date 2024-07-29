‘Home from hell:’ Man has leg amputated after complaining about mold in Gwinnett home for months

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Tara and Alvin Anderson told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that for months now, they’ve complained about water damage inside their Sugar Hill rental home.

The couple says that over time, mold began to form inside of the home from water damage. The Andersons say the rental company, Invitation Homes, did not adequately remediate the mold, resulting in a growth of mold spores inside the home.

“Invitation homes has put a toll on our life mentally and physically,” Tara Anderson said.

The Andersons paid out of pocket for a private mold test, it showed various levels of mold were detected inside the home.

Tara Anderson believes her husband received a bacterial infection from prolonged exposure to the mold.

Medical records provided to Channel 2 Action News show Anderson was diagnosed with multiple infections resulting in his leg having to be amputated.