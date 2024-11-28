Holiday light displays, celebrations happening around Georgia

ATLANTA — The holiday season is here.

There are many holiday lights displays, and celebrations happening around Georgia for families to visit ahead of Christmas. Please note, these are ticketed events, please check websites for specific pricing and details.

Stone Mountain Christmas

WHAT: Stone Mountain Park will be home to the world’s largest Christmas light show where the park is lit up with millions of holiday lights. The Christmas light show features holiday songs, videos, special effects, and a fireworks finale. A skyride is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For a full schedule, click here.

WHERE: Stone Mountain Park at 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd.

WHEN: Open through Jan. 5, 2025

Illuminights at Zoo Atlanta

WHAT: The Zoo Atlanta is having a holiday lights display

WHERE: 800 Cherokee Ave. SE in Atlanta

WHEN: Open through Jan. 19, 2025. The schedule is 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. with last entry at 8 p.m.

Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City Gardens

WHAT: Rock City Gardens transforms into a nighttime winter wonderland every night through Jan. 4. The park will be closed on Dec. 24. Families can enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season with festive lights displays, activities, decorations, and more. To purchase tickets, click here:

WHERE: 1400 Patten Rd. at Lookout Mountain, GA

WHEN: Open through Jan. 4, 2025

Lockerly in Lights in Milledgeville

WHAT: This family-friendly festive lights display includes a one-mile walk or drive through a winter wonderland. Officials say on Friday and Saturday nights, the trail is walk-through only, and advance tickets are required.

WHERE: 1534 Irwinton Rd. in Milledgeville, GA

WHEN: This ticketed holiday lights display runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening through Dec. 21. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.