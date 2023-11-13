HOA treasurer accused of taking money meant for condo fire victims turns himself in

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A homeowner association treasurer accused of stealing money meant for fire victims at a troubled condo complex has turned himself in.

South Fulton police issued arrest warrants for Lyndon Baldwin, Sr., earlier this month on charges of theft by taking and theft by conversion. Records show Baldwin surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Sunday.

Baldwin is the treasurer for the Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association. Police have accused Baldwin and HOA president Bettye Ligon of stealing insurance money the HOA received for building fires in 2020.

City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said 24 units at the complex were destroyed in the fires. He said an insurance company gave the HOA nearly $2 million. Only six of the 24 condo owners received any money.

“One of the things we’re looking for is additional victims to come forward and help us facilitate the investigation even further,” Meadows said.

Meadows said that investigators found evidence in bank records and phone records that connected the missing money to Ligon and Baldwin.

“They took my money. It’s still going on. I understand there’s another check coming. I hope they don’t take that,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified.

She told Fernandes the corruption goes deeper than the two board members now facing charges.

“How is it that some people could receive money and some of them weren’t paying every month? And I was paying every month and never received anything,” the woman said.

Meadows said investigators found evidence in bank records and phone records that connected the missing money to Ligon and Baldwin.

©2023 Cox Media Group