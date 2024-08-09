Historic building at Atlanta private school has been demolished despite fight to preserve it

ATLANTA — A historic building on the campus of the Galloway School has been demolished, sparking shock and anger among community members.

The building served as an almshouse for decades before becoming part of the Galloway School in 1969, housing high school classrooms and administrative offices.

A strong push from community members had aimed to save the building from destruction.

James Calleroz White, head of the school, had previously mentioned that the Gresham Building’s classrooms were too small, the electrical outlets overloaded, and the plumbing antiquated.

The school plans to build new classroom spaces and preserve pieces of the old building, such as fireplaces, doors, and window designs.

Community members, however, were not informed about the demolition in advance.

Linley Jones, a parent whose son graduated from the school, expressed her frustration.

“I can tell you that it is unprecedented to do this level of demolition to an institution without having approved rezoning without having plans in place for rebuilding. This is absolutely irresponsible. I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

This development comes ahead of a crucial vote scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Atlanta City Hall, where the Galloway School will ask for a special public interest district to proceed with rebuilding and construction on the property.

A school spokesperson stated that they had a demolition permit since the spring and followed the law during Thursday’s demolition.

The Galloway School issued a statement saying:

“The Galloway School Chastain campus has undergone significant changes with the planned demolition of the Gresham Building, a necessary step to prepare for new construction that aligns with our vision for a modern, safe, and conducive learning environment. The demolition permit was secured in the spring of 2024.

“The process is expected to be complete in early September. The decision to demolish Gresham has been made after careful consideration of the building’s current condition and the urgent need for safety. The structure is no longer safe for use by students, faculty, or staff.

“It is crucial that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our campus community. In honor of the history of the Gresham building, we have taken the steps to preserve iconic elements on the building.

“These pieces will be incorporated in the next phase of the project. While this may mark the end of an era for Gresham, it also represents an exciting new chapter for The Galloway School.

“The forthcoming construction is designed to enhance the educational experience and provide state-of-the-art facilities that will benefit current and future students.

“While the campus is changing, the Galloway community remains focused on the 2024-25 school year with our tenets of self-discovery, joyful learning and cultural competence.”





