Historic Atlanta Municipal Market celebrates 100 years

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s historic Municipal Market, also known as the Sweet Auburn Curb Market is celebrating its 100th birthday.

It’s essentially a farmers market in the middle of downtown Atlanta with lots of history.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the market on Edgewood Avenue on Friday for the centennial celebration.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens mentioned how difficult it is for any market to stay open for a century making it through the Great Depression, through COVID-19 to still be standing now.

He also said the city of Atlanta is investing money to improve the market.

Hirut Lemma, known as Mimi to her customers, said having a restaurant in the middle of the Municipal Market is better than having a restaurant that stands alone.

“It’s like being in a big family in one roof,” Lemme said.

Her family has run a deli for two decades.

Staff, patients and visitors from Grady Memorial Hospital are regulars here, but Atlanta legends like Congressman John Lewis had some favorites on the menu too.

Back in the 70s, the Mayor of Atlanta Sam Massell was going to close the market, but Georgia farmers who sold their goods here partnered up with the community and made sure that didn’t happen.

When the Olympics came to town in the ‘90s, the market got a makeover and a new name, “the Sweet Auburn Curb Market.”

Lemme hopes the doors stay open for a hundred more years.

“We’ve been here 20 years, in COVID time, after COVID time. We have ups and lows but we’re still existing,” Lemme said.

There are a total of 30 vendors inside selling everything you can think of in this market.