‘His eyes were so cold’: Woman shot in attempted carjacking in Atlanta CVS parking lot

ATLANTA — Artelia Martin is recalling the terrifying moment she was shot during an attempted carjacking over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning. Martin says she was sitting in the parking lot of a CVS on Moreland Avenue, waiting for the pharmacy to open, when all of a sudden her window broke and she started to feel blood.

“The next thing I know I hear ‘boom’. Initially, I didn’t think it was a gunshot, I thought someone had thrown a rock,” Martin says.

She says a man tried to steal her car.

“He said, ‘Get out of the car, get out of the car.’ And I said, ‘no’, and I threw it in reverse,” Martin recalls.

Martin sped away, driving down the road with a shattered window and a bullet hole in her right arm.

She called the police when she finally made it home.

“They need to catch him because he is dangerous, he is very dangerous,” she says.

So far, police have not apprehended a suspect.

Martin says the suspect was a young man wearing a hoodie, but what she remembers most is his eyes.

“He didn’t care about my life. His eyes were so cold,” Martin says.

Now, Martin is safe but recovering, wanting justice.

“I could have been dead, I could have been dead. If I hadn’t put my seat back, he would have shot my face because I still have glass in my skin,” she says.

©2023 Cox Media Group