Hip-hop magazine names Atlanta as No. 1 city for rap

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — As the saying goes, “Atlanta influences everything.” A recent article from hip-hop magazine, Complex, proves it.

In the article, Atlanta is named the #1 rap city, citing Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Latto, and others as the most dominant artists.

“Despite the highs, Atlanta spent much of 2022 in a state of mourning, with Young Thug, Gunna, and many of the YSL rap collective’s most promising artists arrested on racketeering charges, followed by the death of rappers Lil Keed and Takeoff,” it reads. Rap music in the ATL has increased exponentially in popularity since its pioneers came onto the scene in the 90s, declaring that amidst the East Coast-West Coast rivalry, “The South has something to say.”

Trap, one of Atlanta’s biggest and most influential exports, has even gone so far as to earn its own museum, located right here in the city.

These are the top 10 cities:

10. Philadelphia

9. Detroit

8. London

7. Houston

6. Miami

5. Memphis

4. Los Angeles

3. Chicago

2. New York City

1. Atlanta

