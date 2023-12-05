Local

High-speed chase ends after PIT maneuver leaves man dead, 2 injured in Troup County

Troup County Sheriff's Office (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase involving Troup County deputies led to a deadly wreck on Monday afternoon.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, its deputies joined a pursuit with West Pointe officers that reached speeds of around 100 mph on I-85 North.

The chase continued for a while before one of the deputies conducted a PIT maneuver on the car.

As a result of the PIT maneuver, the car left the road. The crash ejected a man and two women from the car.

The unidentified man later died in the hospital and the two women suffered injuries.

One of the women was taken to an Atlanta area hospital while the other woman was taken to West Georgia for her treatment.

While on the scene, deputies learned that the three suspects had shoplifted earlier in Columbus.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!