Local

High school students shot at,1 seriously injured in drive-by as they walked to school, police say

Savannah High School (Google Maps)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four Georgia high school students were shot at and one was seriously injured in Savannah Wednesday morning, according to WJCL.

The victim was walking to Savannah High School with a group of friends when someone drove by and started shooting at them around 8:20 a.m., police told the TV station.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered a serious injury to the leg. The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

So far, no one has been arrested.

The other students’ names and identities have not been released. It’s unclear if police believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

