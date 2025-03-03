HGTV ranks Cartersville as Georgia’s most charming small town

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — HGTV ranks the most charming small towns in each state and here in Georgia it’s Cartersville in Bartow County.

HGTV says “its world-class Tellus Science Museum houses permanent galleries of minerals, fossils, transportation technology and much more, while the Booth Western Art Museum is the world’s largest permanent exhibition space for Western art.

Cartersville also has a great historic downtown area that has the first painted wall ad for Coca-Cola.

HGTV says the special qualities of small towns, are their simplicity, character, and welcoming people.