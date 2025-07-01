Hertz testing out AI vehicle inspections at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, GA — One of the nation’s largest car rental companies rolls out new AI tech for the first time at the Atlanta airport.

Hertz is now using a vehicle inspection system from UVeye at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which it says should increase accuracy and speed up inspection times, even billing you for a dent before you leave the counter.

The system uses AI powered cameras to inspect a vehicle’s body, glass, tires and undercarriage for damage before and after a rental.

Hertz says it hopes to install the system at 100 other locations before the end of the year.