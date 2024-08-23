Local

Here’s where you can pay respects to fallen Paulding deputy during processional

Deputy Brandon Cunningham processional route (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was ambushed and killed over the weekend, leading to hundreds of officers responding to the area.

Cunningham will be laid to rest Friday and the community will have the opportunity to pay their respects.

The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed here.

After that, there will be several outdoor service events until a processional begins to take Cunningham’s body to where he will be laid to rest at Kennesaw Memorial Park.

he public is encouraged to line where it’s safe along the 11-mile route to the cemetery.

The graveside service will be closed to the public.

Cobb County Schools has announced that they will be releasing middle school and high school early to keep the processional route clear.


