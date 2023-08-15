Here’s what each defendant is charged with in Georgia election interference indictment

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.
Those indicted include the former president, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more. The charges in this case date back to the Nov. 2020 presidential election after Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden here in Georgia.
The 98-page indictment lists 19 co-defendants and 41 charges.
Former President Trump and Giuliani, one of his attorneys, face the highest number of charges, with 13 each.
All 19 of the co-defendants are charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
Former President Donald Trump
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- Filing false documents
- False statements and writing (three counts)
Rudy Giuliani
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
- False statements and writing (three counts)
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
John Eastman
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- Filing false documents
Mark Meadows
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Kenneth Chesebro
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Jeffrey Clark
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
Jenna Ellis
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Ray Smith III
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
- False statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Robert Cheeley
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- False statements and writings
- Perjury
Michael A. Roman
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
David Shafer
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Impersonating a public officer
- Forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- False statements and writings (three counts)
- Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Shawn Still
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Impersonating a public officer
- Forgery in the first degree (two counts)
- False statements and writings (two counts)
- Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Stephen Lee
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- Influencing witnesses
Harrison Floyd
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- Influencing witnesses
Trevian C. Kutti
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
- Influencing witnesses
Sidney Powell
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Cathy Latham
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Impersonating a public officer
- Forgery in the first degree
- False statements and writings
- Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Scott Hall
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Misty Hampton
- Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
