Here’s what each defendant is charged with in Georgia election interference indictment

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

Those indicted include the former president, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more. The charges in this case date back to the Nov. 2020 presidential election after Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden here in Georgia.

The 98-page indictment lists 19 co-defendants and 41 charges.

Former President Trump and Giuliani, one of his attorneys, face the highest number of charges, with 13 each.

All 19 of the co-defendants are charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Former President Donald Trump

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

False statements and writing (three counts)

Rudy Giuliani

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)

False statements and writing (three counts)

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

John Eastman

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

Mark Meadows

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Kenneth Chesebro

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Jeffrey Clark

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings

Jenna Ellis

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Ray Smith III

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)

False statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Robert Cheeley

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

False statements and writings

Perjury

Michael A. Roman

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

David Shafer

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Impersonating a public officer

Forgery in the first degree (two counts)

False statements and writings (three counts)

Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Shawn Still

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Impersonating a public officer

Forgery in the first degree (two counts)

False statements and writings (two counts)

Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Stephen Lee

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

Influencing witnesses

Harrison Floyd

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

Influencing witnesses

Trevian C. Kutti

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

Influencing witnesses

Sidney Powell

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Cathy Latham

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Impersonating a public officer

Forgery in the first degree

False statements and writings

Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Scott Hall

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Misty Hampton

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

©2023 Cox Media Group