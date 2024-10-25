Local

Here is what you should know about 3 ballot measures in this year’s election

Hispanic young man is seen intently casting his vote in a U.S. election. The voting booth is adorned with an American flag and the word "VOTE” democracy, voting rights, and electoral participation.

Election day Do you know where to vote? (Alan Mazzocco Berra/Alan - stock.adobe.com)

If you haven’t voted yet, and want to know more about tax referendums, here is a quick review.

The first measure is a statewide homestead exemption. That would help homeowners not get taxed out of their houses as it lowers the property tax based on inflation only.

The second measure replaces a tribunal style court with a full-fledged tax court, instead of adding cases to the already busy Superior Court.

The third measure is geared toward business owners, who would get a break with personal property exemptions according to State Representative Mike Cheokas.

“It would raise that exemption from $7,500 to $20,000,” Cheokas said.



