Suspect accused of killing 4 dead after manhunt, Henry County sheriff confirms

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing four people in a Henry County neighborhood on Saturday has been killed.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett confirmed to Channel 2′s Mark Winne that Andre Longmore, 40, was killed during a manhunt Sunday afternoon.

A Henry County deputy and a Clayton County police officer were wounded during the incident. Both of them are conscious, according to officials.

The deputy is being taken by Life Flight to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said Longmore opened fire on residents in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision of Hampton, killing three men and a woman. The victims’ identities have not been released.

This is a developing story and authorities are expected to give a news conference. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for the latest.

