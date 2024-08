HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for a woman who was last seen one month ago.

On July 27, Nina Richardson, 25, left her home in the Chambers Road area of McDonough after a fight with one of her family members.

They haven’t heard from her since then.

Police say she has an altered mental status.

If you have information about her, please call Detective Harmon at 770-288-8407 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch number at 770-957-9121.