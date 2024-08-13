Henry County substitute teacher fired for using inappropriate slur in class

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A substitute teacher lost her job in the Henry County school system after she said an inappropriate slur in front of a class full of middle school students.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to some parents who want more to be done and a student who was inside the classroom.

The student said most people let out a big gasp. What surprised her most was, even after the reactions, the teacher didn’t seem to think she said anything wrong.

“Now, there’s people who are gonna be angry,” the student said.

When Union Grove Middle School students left for the weekend on Friday afternoon, they didn’t know if the substitute teacher who made the inappropriate comment in class would return on Monday.

The teacher said the “N-word” when she was telling the assistant principal how some male students were disrupting her class.

She said the word when she repeated what the students said.

Gerald Reynolds is a parent who says the teacher should have known better.

“I think she should be disciplined but what would be the punishment on it?” Reynolds asked.

He says society uses the word way too much.

“Everybody is saying this word and it’s out in the open. I have friends who say it all the time. I don’t say it. I think it’s a bad word to say right now,” Reynolds said. “I want to see a discussion and dialogue more than anything.”

“Do you think the word is ever gonna go away?” Fernandes asked him.

“I don’t think it’s ever gonna go away. It’s in society now and everybody is saying it,” he replied.

Even though the school sent out a letter to parents on Friday, some parents think it could have been a little more detailed.

However, sometimes schools can only legally say certain things and can’t provide all of the details that parents expect.