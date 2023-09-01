Henry County Schools investing millions for weapon detection technology at athletic events

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — After a surge in shootings and weapons being found at high school athletic events across metro Atlanta in recent weeks, one school district is investing millions to keep students safe.

The Henry County Board of Education unanimously approved a $2.1 million dollar purchase of 20 weapons detection systems during a special called meeting on Monday.

“Interest in weapons detection technology was one of the key takeaways from last spring’s Community Conversations focused on safety and security. The Board of Education and district leadership believe now is the time to implement this technology at our largest attended events that welcome the community to our campuses,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.

Spokespeople for the district say the security systems will be used at large high school athletic events.

Evolv Technologies says it will take four weeks for the 280-pound devices to be installed at each of the main entrances to the district’s 10 football stadiums.

District officials say they began discussing the weapons detection systems after using similar technology at graduation ceremonies in May.

They say they will continue to explore the idea of portable weapons detection technology for use at gyms, fields and other small events.

