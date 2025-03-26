Henry County residents invited to meeting about I-75 interchange project

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County residents are invited to a public information open house about a major road and highway interchange project.

Residents are invited to review, discuss and comment on the proposed I-75 at Bethlehem Road project on Thursday.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, the project will construct a new interchange along I-75 at CR 312 and Bethlehem Road between Bill Gardner Parkway and SR 155.

The improvements include:

Realigning Bethlehem Road with a section consisting of four lanes, a center median, and sidewalks

Constructing new bridges across I-75 and Bethlehem Bottoms.

Roundabouts would be added at the new interchange and at each end of the newly aligned roadway.

Providing additional access points to and from Bethlehem Road in order to enhance connectivity, improve operations, and support existing and future economic growth.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Locust Grove Recreation Center located at 10 Cleveland St. in Locust Grove.