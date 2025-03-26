Henry County residents invited to meeting about I-75 interchange project

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County residents are invited to a public information open house about a major road and highway interchange project.
Residents are invited to review, discuss and comment on the proposed I-75 at Bethlehem Road project on Thursday.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, the project will construct a new interchange along I-75 at CR 312 and Bethlehem Road between Bill Gardner Parkway and SR 155.
The improvements include:
- Realigning Bethlehem Road with a section consisting of four lanes, a center median, and sidewalks
- Constructing new bridges across I-75 and Bethlehem Bottoms.
- Roundabouts would be added at the new interchange and at each end of the newly aligned roadway.
- Providing additional access points to and from Bethlehem Road in order to enhance connectivity, improve operations, and support existing and future economic growth.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Locust Grove Recreation Center located at 10 Cleveland St. in Locust Grove.