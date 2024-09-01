Henry County police searching for missing young woman with ‘altered mental state’

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for a missing woman.

Dajza Shields, 19, was last seen near Forest Road in Stockbridge on Wednesday, August 21.

Police say she has an altered mental state.

She is five feet and one inch tall, weighs approximately 180 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she traveled to Georgia from Texas and stayed with her sister on Forest Road.

She was supposed to meet her boyfriend, Barrett Wagner, 34, who lives in Tennessee.

She had plans to move to Tennessee to live with Wagner.

But Wagner failed to show up to pick her up in Stockbridge.

She later went missing and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, at text tips, videos, or photos to 770-220-7009.