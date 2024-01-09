Local

Henry County police looking for 2 men accused of robbing Jonesboro gas station

JONESBORO, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for two men accused of robbing a gas station in Jonesboro.

Police say on Sunday, Dec. 3, two men walked into the Sunoco on Jodeco Road, pointed a handgun at the clerk’s head, and demanded she open the safe.

The suspects ran away from the store on foot.

Police did not say how much money was stolen from the store.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities or the crime is asked to contact Detective R. Watts at 770-288-8263, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770- 957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

