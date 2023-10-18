Henry County officer hospitalized after crash on I-675, GSP says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County officer was hospitalized after a crash caused by a driver who failed to yield, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

It happened just after midnight on Wednesday morning on GA 138 at Interstate 675 in Clayton County.

GSP said a driver failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn left onto I-675, colliding with the police car.

The unidentified driver left the scene, but was later located.

The officer was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital with minor injuries.

GSP charged the driver with failure to yield, due regard, leaving the scene and driving under the influence.

The driver was taken to Clayton County Jail. Georgia State Patrol did not identify the driver.

