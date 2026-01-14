Henry County man accused of attempting to entice teen girl arrested in Gwinnett County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A Henry County man accused of attempting to entice a 14-year-old girl is arrested in Gwinnett County.

He was busted in an undercover operation.

“36-year-old man, Jonathan Dismang, believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old female via the internet,” reports Gwinnett Police Corporal Ryan Winderweedle.

Winderweedle says the man allegedly sent explicit pictures of himself and was requesting to meet up with someone he believed was 14.

When he traveled to a location in Norcross to the girl, he was arrested.

Dismang is charged with use of computer service to solicit a child to commit illegal acts, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and obscene internet contact with a child. He’s held in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.