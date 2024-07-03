Henry Co. officers mourn retired K-9 Leroy

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department announced Tuesday that a retired K-9 from the department had died.

K-9 Leroy, who was a member of the department for just under five years before retiring in July 2020, “crossed the rainbow bridge” on July 1 while living with his K-9 handler Kyle Ramsey, and his family while retired.

According to the department, Leroy served the citizens and guests of Henry County from October 2015, and was “directly responsible for several million dollars worth of illegal narcotics seizures and the apprehension of dangerous fleeing felons.”

The department said Leroy passed peacefully with family and his handler by his side.

“Rest easy K-9 Leroy the Henry County Police Department’s K-9′s have the watch from here,” HCPD said in a statement.



