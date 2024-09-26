Cities, counties announce closures of government facilities across metro Atlanta

GEORGIA — With Hurricane Helene approaching Georgia, local government agencies around metro Atlanta are announcing the closure of certain offices and facilities.

Here are the closures that have been announced so far.

Brookhaven

The Brookhaven City Hall and recreation centers are closed Thursday and Friday.

City operations and administrative functions will continue with employees working remotely where possible.

Community meetings in District 1 and District 4 originally scheduled for Thursday have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Chamblee

The city of Chamblee will close all city facilities on Thursday at 3 p.m.

All after-hour meetings and events scheduled for Thursday have also been canceled.

On Friday, Chamblee City Hall and the Public Safety Building will be closed to the public.

Clarkston

The city of Clarkston administrative offices will be closed at 12 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday.

City services will be limited, but emergency personnel will be on standby to address critical needs.

Decatur

All Decatur city buildings will be closed on Thursday and Friday and all programs and events are canceled.

DeKalb County

All DeKalb Public Health regional health centers and services will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Clients with health center appointments will be contacted.

Fairburn

City of Fairburn administrative offices will close at Noon on Thursday. Emergency services, including police, fire and public safety, will remain fully operational.

Fayetteville

The city of Fayetteville offices will be closed on Thursday. They will announce plans for Friday sometime on Thursday.

Fulton County

Fulton County public facilities will be closed on Thursday, including libraries, senior centers, tax offices, and government centers.

Employees will work remotely to support virtual services.

The Fulton County Courthouse will be open for emergency matters.

Jurors will not report on Thursday.

In-person hearings will be rescheduled.

Virtual proceedings will continue.

Fulton County Probate Court will not hold weddings on Friday.

Residents can access tax services online at www.fultontaxes.com or by phone.

Vehicle tags are available through kiosks in Kroger stores.

Virtual services will continue for behavioral health and developmental disability clients.

The Fulton County Board of Health will close its facilities at 2 p.m. Thursday and will open for virtual services on Friday.

Vital records will be available online only.

Public Works staff will monitor sewer systems for flooding.

Habersham County

Habersham County government offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Habersham County Courthouse will be open at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Habersham County Senior Center and its transit program will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday.

Habersham County Transit will not operate on Thursday or Friday.

All evening activities at the Habersham County Parks and Recreation Department are canceled for Thursday and Friday.

Hall County

Hall County government facilities will close Thursday at 3 p.m. including the government center, community centers, landfill, compactor sites, courthouse, animal shelter, and libraries, will open as usual on Thursday, but will close at 3 p.m.

All Hall County campgrounds will close at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Valdosta

The city of Valdosta is implementing a curfew beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. until sunrise on Friday.

The curfew excludes people traveling to and from work or medical reasons.

The city asks residents to stay home if you do not have to leave.



