Heavy rain and thunderstorms will roll through Metro Atlanta, arriving late in the morning into the early afternoon.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast radar for North Georgia.

Futurecast Radar Imagery

Heavy downpours are the main impacts from this line of thunderstorms, though a few damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out. However, the system will quickly move out of the region this evening, with mostly cloudy conditions for this evening.

