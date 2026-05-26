Heavy rain, rising creek levels factor into Cobb County drowning investigation

COBB COUNTY, GA — The rainy weather is being considered a factor in a drowning on Noonday Creek in Cobb County.

Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson said the body was pulled from the water on Tuesday.

He said crews recovered the body two days after responding to a call about a swimmer who never resurfaced.

“During the investigation, officers learned the individuals were with a group at the park prior to the incident,” Wilson said. “Investigators also determined that due to the recent storms had caused the water levels from the creek to rise, creating fast moving currents.”

Wilson said searchers used technology, including thermal imaging and a drone, to locate the body.

He said recent rainfall has made conditions in the water more dangerous.

“Anytime you’re dealing with water, especially following a storm, the water levels are likely to rise and the currents are likely to get much faster,” Wilson said.

The drowning victim has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cobb County crews also responded to 14 flooded roads and more than 30 downed trees over the holiday weekend as storms moved through the area.

Officials said crews use traffic cameras and rain gauge stations throughout the county to monitor conditions and respond to issues as they develop.