Heavy police presence, officers in SWAT gear swarm DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Our partners at Channel 2 Action News are at the scene of a large police presence in DeKalb County.

SWAT and more than a dozen DeKalb County police cruisers are currently outside a home along Sweetwater Parkway near Stillwater Point.

Neighbors told WSB they are not being let into the neighborhood at this point.

We have reached out to DeKalb County police to get more information about what is going on there.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story.

