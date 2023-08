BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Heavy police activity has shut down parts of I-140 off of I-75 in Bartow County Tuesday afternoon.

GDOT cameras show at least a dozen officers surrounding a vehicle at the I-75 exit ramp.

Several different agencies including the Georgia State Patrol appear to have been involved. Crime scene tape is strung up around a police vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or what led to the situation.

