Hearing today could decide if rap lyrics can be used as evidence in YSL trial

ATLANTA — Now that a jury has been seated in the Young Slime Life RICO case, a hearing is scheduled on Wednesday about whether or not rap lyrics will be admissible in court.

Defense attorneys for rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, have argued rap music is on trial. They essentially claim prosecutors took portions of Young Thug’s songs to help build their case against him and his alleged associates.

But prosecutors say the songs support their allegations and that Young Thug was the head of YSL, an alleged criminal street gang accused of committing violent crimes across the city.

Defense attorneys call those claims baseless and claim YSL stands for Young Stoner Life, Williams record label.

