Health experts emphasize the importance of eating enough protein

By WSB Radio News Staff
Health experts are emphasizing the importance of getting enough protein.

Doctor Sandra Darling specializes in lifestyle medicine at the Cleveland Clinic and says protein is needed to maintain muscle, but research also shows it helps with brain health as people age.

“So people tend to increase their protein intake in the evening, for example, eating meat with dinner, but it’s better for our health and for maintaining muscle mass to actually divide up that total protein among three meals per day.”

Health experts recommend about one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight up until the age of 65 and then a slight increase in protein after that.

