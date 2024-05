ATLANTA — A busy road in Midtown will be closed for construction for a few days.

Traffic patterns will shift on a portion of Peachtree Street NE to accommodate construction at 811 Peachtree Street NE.

The road closure is on Peachtree Street NE from 5th Street NE to 6th Street NE.

A full road closure will be in place from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.