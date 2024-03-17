Heads up, drivers! Portion of busy Cobb road shutting down for 2 months

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Part of a busy road in Cobb County is shutting down for two months starting next week.

Cobb County officials say the Georgia Department of Transportation is shutting down South Cobb Drive near Dobbins Air Reserve Base for an emergency repair.

A culvert installed in the 1940s around a bomber plant suffered significant rain damage and it now needs to be replaced.

The closure, which starts on Tuesday, impacts South Cobb Drive from Fairground Road to Cobb Parkway.

The work is expected to take up to eight weeks and be finished in mid-May.

GDOT will be putting up a detour along Cobb Parkway, Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street to help drivers get around.

Drivers should expect delays and consider another route during the morning and evening commutes.