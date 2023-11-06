Heads up Athens! ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to town

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Athens.

For the second straight week, the ESPN crew will set up shop in SEC country. This time, it will be for No. 1 Georgia football’s (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Week 11 matchup with No. 10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1) at Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs in Week 10 defeated No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) 30-21 in the first of three straight games vs. ranked opponents. Quarterback Carson Beck’s 254 passing yards and two touchdowns extended their nation-leading win streak to 26 games. Meanwhile, the Rebels (who narrowly defeated Texas A&M 38-35 on Saturday), have won five consecutive games since their 24-10 loss to Alabama on Sept. 23.

With a win, the Bulldogs would punch their ticket to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta for the third consecutive season. Ole Miss remains in contention for the conference title and, potentially, the College Football Playoff. But the Rebels don’t control their destiny in the former.

This is both Georgia and Ole Miss’ first appearance on “College GameDay” this season. The matchup will also be the first between Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin as head coaches, with their paths briefly converging at Alabama in the mid-2010s: They were the defensive and offensive coordinator, respectively, at Alabama from 2014-15.

This will be Georgia’s 35th all-time appearance on the show, having gone 16-18 in its previous 34 appearances. The Bulldogs were featured twice in last season’s College Football Playoff, winning both; prior to that, Georgia’s last appearance was a 27-13 home victory over Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2022.

Saturday’s game marks Ole Miss’ fifth appearance, with the Rebels going 3-1 prior. Their last appearance was a 29-19 win vs. Texas A&M on Nov. 13, 2021.

