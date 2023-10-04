Local

Heading to Hartsfield on MARTA? Track replacement project could cause you delays

MARTA train MARTA increases security, steps up patrols following Brooklyn shooting incident. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — If you are traveling to or from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport over the next month, you could be impacted by MARTA’s track replacement at the airport station.

Track replacement will begin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from MARTA.

MARTA officials said those traveling from the airport to Buckhead, Medical Center, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, or North Springs stations after 7 p.m. will have to transfer to the Red Line at Lindbergh Center Station.

The MARTA Airport Station will impacted on Oct. 4-6, Oct. 11-13, October 27 and Nov. 3.

Those traveling on the Red and Gold Lines during work times may experience delays and should allow an extra 10-15 minutes to reach their destination.

Click here, to learn more about the track replacement and how it could impact your travels.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!