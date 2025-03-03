Local

Head football coach at Apalachee High School resigns

By WSB Radio News Staff
Apalachee football coach grateful for outpouring of support after shooting Apalachee High School head football coach Mike Hancock has been coaching in Northeast Georgia for nearly 30 years. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The head football coach at Apalachee High School is stepping down nearly six months after the deadly shooting that left four people dead at the Barrow County school.

In a social media post, Coach Mike Hancock acknowledges he’s been struggling with PTSD, anxiety, grief, and depression for the past few months.

One of the four victims of September’s shooting was Hancock’s defensive coordinator, Ricky Aspinwall, known as ‘Coach A’ to his players.

The coach goes on to say that he’s seeking mental help with a Christian counselor. He said his goal now is to give encouragement, guidance, and help to others who may be going through similar issues.

