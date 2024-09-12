Local

‘He was nuts and crazy:’ Woman living in fear after she was victim of a rock-throwing attack

By WSBTV

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs woman says she is still living in fear more than a week after she became the victim of a rock-throwing attack.

Robie, who has asked us not to use her last name because she’s concerned about her safety, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that she was driving to her hair appointment off West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead when she was forced to stop because a pedestrian was standing in the road while yelling at another driver.

“He was nuts and crazy,” she recalled when asked to describe the Sept. 4 incident. “He was screaming and yelling at the man!”

Moments later, the man turned around and went on the attack, hurling a rock off her windshield. The impact shattered her windshield, but she still managed to get away.

She says she then pulled into the Whole Foods parking lot where she called 911.

“I saw the man walking toward me,” she added. “I panicked. I didn’t know what to do.”

She said she also called her friend who flagged down an off-duty officer in the area.

The man was able to run away before she could get a good description.

Atlanta police confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

