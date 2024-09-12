‘He is on a bus! His picture is on a bus’; MARTA unveils Congressman John Lewis Bus

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Waiting on a bus can be tiresome, but Taylor Edwards says the arrival of a bus at MARTA’s College Park Station on Thursday was worthy of applause.

“I love it. It is a powerful visual. It is important and it speaks volumes,” Edwards said.

MARTA’s new Congressman John Lewis Bus.

“He is on a bus! His picture is on a bus,” MARTA Board of Directors member Rita Scott exclaimed.

She says the honor is fitting. The late congressman was a Freedom Rider and civil rights hero. The bus is part of MARTA’s year old celebration of Black history.

“The only thing we can do to mimic what he has done, and that is to get in ‘good trouble,’” Scott said.

In concert with the grand unveiling, a voter registration drive took place at the station. Something the congressman championed his entire life.

“This is full circle. It is alive and a true representation of John Lewis and his legacy,” Taylor Edwards said.

MARTA says the John Lewis Bus will be in service for a full year. Coming soon: the Ambassador Andrew Young Bus.