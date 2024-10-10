Hazmat spill closes lanes on portion of I-75 northbound in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have part of Interstate 75 north closed on all lanes after what they say was an early morning hazardous material spill.

According to the department, I-75 North is closed between Chastain Road and Shiloh Road due to a hazmat spill.

Currently, police are advising all drivers to use alternate routes to navigate around the area.

It is unclear what caused the tractor-trailer to experience an issue on the road, police said the tractor-trailer was not involved in a collision.

Cobb police said the trailer caught fire due to its contents. One person was injured, but that person’s condition is not known at this time.

While the county fire department has put the fire out, a hazmat team is now checking the area for safety, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

There is not yet an estimate for when the impacted section of the interstate will reopen, according to police.